Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Steel says preparing to recommence operations once lockdown is over

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 10:15 IST
JSW Steel says preparing to recommence operations once lockdown is over

As the 21-day lockdown period is nearing end, private steel maker JSW Steel has started preparing to scale up its production. On March 25, the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel said the company has decided to scale down or suspend production during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The manufacturing operations in all of its locations have been either scaled down or suspended, it said adding that consequently, the capacity utilisation is expected to go down significantly during this lockdown period. While releasing the production figures for the financial year 2019-20 on Tuesday, JSW Steel announced "it is making all preparations to recommence operations at all locations on lifting of lockdown in the next few days." The company, however, did not provide any further details.

During the financial year ended March 31, the company's crude steel output stood at 16.06 million tonne (MT), down 4 per cent from 16.69 MT in 2018-19. The production of flat rolled products fell 3 per cent to 11.35 MT from 11.74 MT in the previous financial year, while the output of long rolled products reduced by 4 per cent to 3.72 MT from 3.87 MT in the financial year 2018-19.

During the January-March 2020 period, the output was at 3.97 MT, down 5 per cent as compared with 4.17 MT in the same period of the previous financial year. The production of flat rolled products during the last quarter fell by 5 per cent to 2.87 MT from 3.01 MT in year-ago-period, while the output of long rolled products reduced by 4 per cent to 0.95 MT from 0.99 MT in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2018-19.

The company attributed the reductions in production levels to "the slowdown in economic activity due to unanticipated breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent nationwide lockdown in the later part of March 2020 led to a sharp fall in production across the plant locations". Part of the USD 14-billion JSW Group, JSW Steel has steel plants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with a total production capacity of 18 million tonne per annum.

Its manufacturing facility at Vijayanagar, Karnataka, is the largest single location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers find unexpected way by which brown fat cells can burn energy

An unexpected biological pathway has now been identified by researchers by which brown fat cells can translate energy into heat. It is known that when our body is exposed to cold or exercise, small clusters of brown fat cells in our bodies ...

North Western Railway to run special parcel train service from April 7 to 14

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the North Western Railway has decided to run a special parcel train service from April 7 to 14 to transport goods and essentialsThe Jaipur-Bikaner-Jodhpur-Ajmer-Jaipur p...

IMF postpones approval of second review of USD 6 bn bailout package for Pakistan

The IMF has postponed the approval of the second review of its USD 6 billion bailout package for the cash-strapped Pakistan scheduled on Friday, citing delay in implementing the agreed actions by Islamabad, a media report said on Tuesday. T...

17 arrested in Kashmir for defying lockdown orders

Strict restrictions on the movement of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus remained in force for the 20th consecutive day on Tuesday, even as police arrested 17 persons for defying the lockdown orders here, officials said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020