Left Menu
Development News Edition

Larsen & Toubro wins 'large' contract from Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:18 IST
Larsen & Toubro wins 'large' contract from Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said it has won a 'large' contract from the Indian Army for setting up an advanced IT-enabled system to operate the Armed Forces network under the Network of Spectrum (NFS). Though the company did not mention the exact value of the contract, as per its project classification, the value of a large order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The Smart World and Communication Business of L&T Construction has secured a large order from the Indian Army to establish an unified network management system to manage, support and operate the countrywide Armed Forces Network under the NFS, the company said in a statement. "This is an extremely crucial and sensitive project for the Ministry of Defence and we are proud that the Ministry has reposed their faith in our technical, engineering and solutioning capabilities to execute this project," said SN Subrahmanyan - CEO a Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro.

It involves creating a centralised network monitoring, management and control system for all the seven layers under NFS which interconnects 414 Defence stations, he added, describing the scope of the mandate. The project involves the creation of a resilient Cloud-based IT infrastructure on Infrastructure as a service (IAAS) model.

The scope also includes Next Generation Operations System and Software based Unified Network Management System, Eight Network Operations Centers (NOCs) consisting of National NOCs, Disaster Recovery NOCs, Regional NOCs, Security Operation Centers, Tier III Data Centres and Training Infrastructure, the company said. The facilities under this project will allow real-time monitoring of the complete IT network backbone of the Indian army and provide complete visibility of deployed Network assets, leading to optimal utilization of resources, it added.

The project is to be implemented in 18 months followed by three years of warranty and seven years of Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) during which L&T will provide managed maintenance services. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers find unexpected way by which brown fat cells can burn energy

An unexpected biological pathway has now been identified by researchers by which brown fat cells can translate energy into heat. It is known that when our body is exposed to cold or exercise, small clusters of brown fat cells in our bodies ...

North Western Railway to run special parcel train service from April 7 to 14

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the North Western Railway has decided to run a special parcel train service from April 7 to 14 to transport goods and essentialsThe Jaipur-Bikaner-Jodhpur-Ajmer-Jaipur p...

IMF postpones approval of second review of USD 6 bn bailout package for Pakistan

The IMF has postponed the approval of the second review of its USD 6 billion bailout package for the cash-strapped Pakistan scheduled on Friday, citing delay in implementing the agreed actions by Islamabad, a media report said on Tuesday. T...

17 arrested in Kashmir for defying lockdown orders

Strict restrictions on the movement of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus remained in force for the 20th consecutive day on Tuesday, even as police arrested 17 persons for defying the lockdown orders here, officials said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020