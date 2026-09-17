Serbia Launches Cutting-edge Drone Assembly Plant

Serbia has inaugurated a state-of-the-art drone assembly plant in collaboration with Israel. The facility will predominantly supply advanced drones to the Serbian military and armed forces in other nations, marking a strategic enhancement in Serbia's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:50 IST
Serbia Launches Cutting-edge Drone Assembly Plant
A copper plate manufacturing factory (File Photo/ANI)

In a significant development, Serbia has commenced operations at a new facility dedicated to assembling advanced drones, leveraging Israeli expertise.

President Aleksandar Vucic announced that this cutting-edge factory will primarily serve the Serbian military, enhancing national defense capabilities with state-of-the-art aerial technology.

The plant is not only pivotal for domestic defense advancements but is also poised to supply armed forces in various countries, positioning Serbia as a key player in the global defense market.

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