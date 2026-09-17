Serbia Launches Cutting-edge Drone Assembly Plant

In a significant development, Serbia has commenced operations at a new facility dedicated to assembling advanced drones, leveraging Israeli expertise.

President Aleksandar Vucic announced that this cutting-edge factory will primarily serve the Serbian military, enhancing national defense capabilities with state-of-the-art aerial technology.

The plant is not only pivotal for domestic defense advancements but is also poised to supply armed forces in various countries, positioning Serbia as a key player in the global defense market.