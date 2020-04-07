Tata Power Solar receives LoA for NTPC project worth Rs 1,730 cr

Left Menu
07-04-2020
New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Tata Power Solar on Tuesday said it has received the Letter of Award (LoA) to build the 300 MW CPSU-II for NTPC at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,730.16 crore. Tata Power Solar is an integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power.

The company had bagged the said order in an auction held on February 21. The Commercial Operation Date (COD) for this grid-connected solar photovoltaic project is set for September 2021 (18 months), a company statement said.

"Tata Power Solar is proud to consistently win large and challenging grid-based solar EPC contracts from industry-leading public sector undertaking like NTPC. This being a DCR project, we will be building the project with our own cells and modules," said Ashish Khanna, MD & CEO, Tata Power Solar and President, Tata Power (Renewables), said. With this order, the order book of Tata Power Solar stood at approximately Rs 8,541 crore including external and internal orders.

"It is projects like these which demonstrate the trust in Tata Power's project management and execution skills. This order is a motivation for us to continue focusing on delivering the best to our customers, as per their expectations,” Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said. In September 2019, post reverse auction, Tata Power Solar had received a Letter of Award to develop a 105MWp Floating Solar Project worth around Rs 343 crores including 3 years Operation and Maintenance (O&M).

This project is one of the most prominent floating solar projects in the country. This venture is executed on the reservoir of NTPC Kayamkulam District in Alappuzha, Kerala and is to be commissioned no later than 21 months..

