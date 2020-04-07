Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britannia partners with Dunzo on home delivery of food essentials

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:09 IST
Britannia partners with Dunzo on home delivery of food essentials

Britannia Industries has partnered with on-demand e-commerce platform Dunzo on home delivery of all its products. Customers can avail Britannia products through the Dunzo app in under an hour of ordering from the 'Britannia Essentials' store, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Dunzo's no-contact delivery will ensure that Britannia essentials such as biscuits, cakes, rusk, croissants, milkshakes, wafers, ghee and dairy whitener, are delivered safely and securely to users across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, it said. "The first store in Bengluru will be operational today onwards. These products will be available at Britannia's distribution centers and Dunzo will source them from this Point of Sale (POS) to ensure the proper handling of the goods and enable better availability of these products across cities," the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

South-East Asia countries need to strengthen nurses' cadre:WHO

Lauding tireless efforts being made by frontline health workers in tackling COVID-19, the World Health Organization on Tuesday said countries in South-East Asia need to redouble efforts to strengthen and expand their nurses and midwives cad...

Hiring activity declines 18 pc in March: Naukri JobSpeak

Hiring activity during March has declined by 18 per cent compared to the same month in 2019 following the nationwide lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, with major impact in cities like Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad, according to Naukri ...

China stocks end higher on stimulus, drop in new coronavirus cases

China stocks ended up more than 2 on Tuesday as markets resumed trading after a long weekend, with investor sentiment lifted by the governments latest stimulus to shore up the worlds second-largest economy and a drop in cases of the new cor...

Finally, I can be a superhero: Salma Hayek on ’Eternals’ role

Hollywood star Salma Hayek is happy that she got to fulfil her wish of playing a superhero with upcoming movie The Eternals. In the Marvel Studios film, the Mexican-American actor features alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020