Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britannia partners with Dunzo for home delivery of essentials food items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:56 IST
Britannia partners with Dunzo for home delivery of essentials food items

FMCG major Britannia Industries on Tuesday said it has partnered with Dunzo, an on-demand e-commerce platform, to deliver its range of products during the nationwide lockdown. Customers can get Britannia products at their doorsteps through the Dunzo app in less than an hour of ordering from the ‘Britannia Essentials’ store.

The first store in Bengaluru will be operational from Tuesday onwards and would be extended to other cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chennai, a joint statement said. "During this unprecedented time, it is critical for us to maintain a continuous supply of our products which are daily staples in millions of Indian households. With a significant rise in demand for at-home delivery, we are happy to leverage Dunzo’s innovative and most advanced technology platform, to enable seamless delivery of products every day," Britannia Industries Managing Director Varun Berry said.

Britannia’s essentials products such as biscuits, cakes, rusk, croissants, milkshakes, wafers, ghee and dairy whitener will be sourced by Dunzo from its distribution centers. "Across the country, there is a demand for essentials and in these extraordinary times, companies need to rise to the occasion. We at Dunzo are committed to helping our cities fight the COVID-19 pandemic," Dunzo CEO and Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas said.

Earlier two FMCG makers - ITC Foods and Marico - had announced such partnerships to get their products delivered at consumer's doorsteps by using the service of app-based aggregators. ITC Foods has announced partnership with Dominio's Pizaa and launched "Domino’s Essentials" to deliver groceries and packaged foods to customers during the lockdown period.

Marico has partnered online food ordering platform Swiggy and Zomato to deliver essential food items to consumers. Under this partnership, Swiggy and Zomato would deliver essential food items under the Marico portfolio which includes Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil, from their  homes.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL Draft to occur in fully virtual format, with team personnel kept apartThe upcoming NFL draft will take place in a fully virtual format, the league confirmed in a letter to teams on M...

My unsual batting stance is just a method to limit ways of getting out: Smith

His unorthodox batting stance has left many befuddled but Australian run-machine Steve Smith says though it depends on number of factors, he generally positions himself outside the off-stump to limit ways in which he can be dismissed. Smith...

UK foreign minister Raab in charge, will decide on lockdown measures - Gove

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and any decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions wont be delayed, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on...

South-East Asia countries need to strengthen nurses' cadre:WHO

Lauding tireless efforts being made by frontline health workers in tackling COVID-19, the World Health Organization on Tuesday said countries in South-East Asia need to redouble efforts to strengthen and expand their nurses and midwives cad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020