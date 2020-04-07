Britannia partners with Dunzo for home delivery of essentials food items

FMCG major Britannia Industries on Tuesday said it has partnered with Dunzo, an on-demand e-commerce platform, to deliver its range of products during the nationwide lockdown. Customers can get Britannia products at their doorsteps through the Dunzo app in less than an hour of ordering from the ‘Britannia Essentials’ store.

The first store in Bengaluru will be operational from Tuesday onwards and would be extended to other cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chennai, a joint statement said. "During this unprecedented time, it is critical for us to maintain a continuous supply of our products which are daily staples in millions of Indian households. With a significant rise in demand for at-home delivery, we are happy to leverage Dunzo’s innovative and most advanced technology platform, to enable seamless delivery of products every day," Britannia Industries Managing Director Varun Berry said.

Britannia’s essentials products such as biscuits, cakes, rusk, croissants, milkshakes, wafers, ghee and dairy whitener will be sourced by Dunzo from its distribution centers. "Across the country, there is a demand for essentials and in these extraordinary times, companies need to rise to the occasion. We at Dunzo are committed to helping our cities fight the COVID-19 pandemic," Dunzo CEO and Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas said.

Earlier two FMCG makers - ITC Foods and Marico - had announced such partnerships to get their products delivered at consumer's doorsteps by using the service of app-based aggregators. ITC Foods has announced partnership with Dominio's Pizaa and launched "Domino’s Essentials" to deliver groceries and packaged foods to customers during the lockdown period.

Marico has partnered online food ordering platform Swiggy and Zomato to deliver essential food items to consumers. Under this partnership, Swiggy and Zomato would deliver essential food items under the Marico portfolio which includes Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil, from their homes.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.