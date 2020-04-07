Left Menu
Liberty General Insurance leverages its digital channels to deliver seamless customer experience during COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in unprecedented uncertainty and a worldwide disruption of customer service across industries. The general insurance industry in India is no exception. In these unforeseen circumstances, Liberty General Insurance Limited (Liberty), is leveraging a variety of digital channels to stay connected with customers during a time of social distancing.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:18 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in unprecedented uncertainty and a worldwide disruption of customer service across industries. The general insurance industry in India is no exception. In these unforeseen circumstances, Liberty General Insurance Limited (Liberty), is leveraging a variety of digital channels to stay connected with customers during a time of social distancing. To minimize disruptions caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty is encouraging customers to connect with it and avail of a wide range of services including renewal of policies through its website- www.libertyinsurance.in, and the LivMobile app. As a responsible organization, LGI's priority has been the safety and well-being of employees, customers, partners and the community at large. To that end, all employees of the company are working from home to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, its customer care services are operating with skeletal manpower. But that has not stopped Liberty from providing a seamless service experience to its customers through its digital channels. "Liberty General Insurance has always been a very digitally focused brand. And in these challenging times, our digital channels are enabling our customers to do a variety of tasks from the comfort of their homes. We are leaving no stone unturned in making every possible effort to provide superior customer service to our policyholders," said Roopam Asthana, CEO and whole-time Director, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. "Separately, the Company's health insurance policies provide cover for hospitalization expenses related to the treatment of COVID-19, which will be a great financial help for customers in the time of need," Asthana added. Customer centricity is at the heart of all endeavors of Liberty. The Company is extending its support digitally to the customers during this critical time thus enabling them to comfortably and conveniently file claims, buy/renew policies or any other service requests through its website (www.libertyinsurance.in) or app LivMobile. Policyholders can use the self-help section of the website for service requests such as-

1. Update Contact and Policy Details 2. Request for Policy Soft Copy

3. Request for Health Card Soft Copy 4. Track Claim or Complaint Status

5. Fix Health Check-up Appointment 6. Provide Feedback and Post Queries Services from Liberty General Insurance are also available on other channels, including:

1. Email: Customers can send the company an email from their registered address to care@libertyinsurance.in 2. Mobile App: Policyholders can download the LivMobile app for quick access to services.

The app is available on Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lvgi.livmobile); App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/livmobile/id1273637191?mt=8) 3. Social Media: The company has an active presence on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/libertyGI/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/LibertyGILtd

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/liberty-general-insurance/ 4. Telephone: Customers can call the tollfree number (1800-266-5844) for service requests or to talk to a service advisor.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

