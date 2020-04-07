Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensuring smooth shipping ops during COVID;46,000 crew, passengers thermal scanned:Ship Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:01 IST
Ensuring smooth shipping ops during COVID;46,000 crew, passengers thermal scanned:Ship Min

The government on Tuesday said it is committed to maintaining smooth operations across its shipping ports and has initiated a number of steps, including waiving rentals and thermal scanning of 46,000 crew and passengers, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Total traffic handling at major ports has also increased marginally by 0.82 per cent to 705 million tonnes (MT) during the last fiscal.

"In the wake of unprecedented crisis due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Shipping has been taking pro-active steps to ensure smooth running of shipping and port operations, ease the hardships, and at the same time, following the restrictions imposed during the lockdown," the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement. A total of 46,202 passengers have been scanned between January 27 and February 4 using thermal scanners at Indian ports, including 39,225 people scanned at major ports.

Elaborating the steps taken to ensure smooth shipping operations, the government said it has asked each major port to ensure that no penalties, demurrage, charges, fee, rentals are levied on any port user (traders, shipping lines, concessionaires, licensees etc.) for any delay in berthing or loading/unloading operations or evacuation of cargo caused by the reasons attributable to lockdown measures from March 22 to April 14, 2020. It said each major port shall exempt or remit demurrage, ground rent over and above the free period, penal anchorage/berth hire charges and any other performance-related penalties that may be levied on port-related activities including minimum performance guarantee, wherever applicable.

Besides for existing and operational PPP projects, the major ports can permit waiver of all penal consequences on a case-to-case basis along with deferment of certain performance obligations. On preparedness of hospitals across the major port trusts, it said these have been supplied with the personal protective equipment (PPEs) and the arrangement of sufficient staff round the clock has been made. "In some port hospitals, a part of the hospital can be earmarked for Covid-19 with separate entry and exit," it said.

Ports and PSUs under the Ministry of Shipping have contributed more than Rs 52 crore from the CSR funds towards PM CARES Fund. Besides, employees of ports, PSUs and other offices of the Ministry of Shipping have contributed over Rs 7 crore from their salaries towards PM CARES Fund.

About EXIM trade, the statement said in order to ensure that the EXIM trade does not suffer due to certain unavoidable delays in loading and discharge of cargo due to the lockdown, the shipping lines have been advised to not impose any container detention charge on export and import shipments of containerised cargo till April 14. The number of vessels handled by ports during 2019-20 was around 20,837 against 20,853 vessels in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Boyfriend is nowhere near top of my list of priorities: Selena Gomez on new song

Pop star Selena Gomez, who is set to release new track Boyfriend, has made it clear that finding love in the times of coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near the top of her priority list. The track is part of a deluxe edition of her new album ...

Raymond expects gradual pick up after lockdown

The ongoing lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus pandemic will only have a short-term sales impact on apparel industry, while softening commodity prices will support overall profitability during the current fiscal, according to a top off...

Covid-19 be declared a 'force majeure', demands engineer consultants body

An engineering professionals association on Tuesday urged the government to declare COVID-19 as force majeure event for all consultancy contracts under implementation as neither the client nor the consulting companies are able to meet contr...

Lockdown: Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu neighbour

Members of the Muslim community helped in performing the last rites of their Hindu neighbour in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city as relatives of the deceased could not reach the place due to the nationwide lockdown. Senior Congress leader and fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020