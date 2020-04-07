Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow liquor sale; illicit trade burden on exchequer: CIABC to 10 states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:47 IST
Allow liquor sale; illicit trade burden on exchequer: CIABC to 10 states

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has urged 10 states to allow sale of alcoholic beverages saying that a blanket ban during the lockdown to contain coronavirus has resulted in sale of illicit and spurious liquor while causing burden on exchequer. The body noted that the nationwide lockdown has resulted in the shutdown of all wholesale and retail shops selling alcoholic beverages.

It said the need to close on-shops (bars) is well understood in light of social distancing. The CIABC, which is the apex body of the Indian alcoholic beverage industry, has sent letters on Monday to chief ministers of 10 states -- Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

CIABC Director General Vinod Giri stated in the letter that there are growing reports of sale of illicit and spurious liquor in the state which can potentially lead to serious health hazards for people as well as create adverse law and order situation. It has also requested all state governments to extend all liquor licences and approvals till April 30 or one additional month post lockdown, whichever is later.

Giri said alcohol is one of the most important sources of revenue for state governments and by shutting down retail shops, states are depriving themselves of the tax revenues that are so vitally required in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He also said some people need alcohol on medical grounds that should also be considered.

The CIABC, which includes most major Indian companies that manufacture and market their product range in India and abroad, pleaded for permitting sale of alcoholic beverages from off-shops (retail outlets) in the state during the lockdown period. It suggested that the state governments may do so by placing reasonable control measures such as curtailed shop timings, and directing outlets to strictly follow social distancing norms.

The body also asked for issue of online permits and permissions enabling wholesalers in a state to receive and supply stocks to off-shops during prescribed hours. It also pleaded for issue of relevant permits, permissions and approvals to facilitate stock movement and receipt to and within the state.

The CIABC said recognising the threats to public health and law and order, some state governments have taken proactive measures and directed relaxation in shutdown orders for alcoholic beverages shops. Some have also mooted the idea of allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages to deserving cases, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

India's 'hidden' home garment workers feared losing out on coronavirus aid

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, April 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - M illions of hidden home-based garment workers in India who help prop up the global fashion industry risk missing out on aid during the coronavirus pandemic, labour ri...

Real Kashmir signs Kashif Siddiqui, announces official partnership with Oxford United

I-League team Real Kashmir FC has officially signed former Arsenal youth and Northampton Town player Kashif Siddiqi on loan from Oxford United. With this loan signing, the clubs also announced their official partnership with Oxford United F...

Book looks at murky world of black-market art

Artefacts have been smuggled out of India since colonial times and author Shobha Nihalani addresses the issue of illegal art trade and ways to preserve heritage in her new book. Set in Southeast Asia and India, The Blue Jade took shape slow...

Coronavirus, low oil prices to hit Azeri economy

Azerbaijans economy will take a serious hit from decline in global oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, but economists and officials say reforms undertaken since a financial crisis in 2014 will help to mitigate the impact.Worldwide dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020