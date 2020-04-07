Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosch develops rapid test to combat coronavirus infections

German engineering and technology company Bosch has said its rapid test can detect a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in patients within two-and-a-half hours.

ANI | Stuttgart | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:10 IST
Bosch develops rapid test to combat coronavirus infections
The rapid test meets WHO quality standards.. Image Credit: ANI

German engineering and technology company Bosch has said its rapid test can detect a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in patients within two-and-a-half hours. Developed in just six weeks, the test for COVID-19 can help medical facilities make fast diagnoses and play a part in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Another advantage of the rapid test is that it can be performed directly at the point of care. This eliminates the need to transport samples, which takes up valuable time. It also means patients quickly gain certainty about their state of health while allowing infected individuals to be identified and isolated immediately. With the tests currently in use, patients usually wait for one to two days for a result.

"We want the Bosch rapid COVID-19 test to play a part in containing the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible. It will speed up the identification and isolation of infected patients," said Volkmar Denner, Chairman of the Board of Management at Robert Bosch GmbH. "Time is of the essence in the fight against coronavirus. Reliable, rapid diagnosis directly on-site with no back and forth -- that is the great advantage of our solution," he said on the company's website.

The rapid molecular diagnostic test runs on the vivalytic analysis device from Bosch Healthcare Solutions. A Bosch vivalytic analyser can perform up to ten tests in the space of 24 hours. This means it takes just 100 devices to evaluate up to 1,000 tests per day. Marc Meier, President of Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, said the newly-developed test will be available in Germany starting in April with other markets in Europe and elsewhere to follow.

Bosch's rapid COVID-19 test is the result of the collaboration between the company's Bosch Healthcare Solutions subsidiary and the Northern Irish medical technology company Randox Laboratories Ltd. In various laboratory tests with SARS-CoV-2, the Bosch test delivered results with an accuracy of over 95 per cent. The rapid test meets the quality standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after COVID-19 symptoms worsened

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support for serious COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister took over the helm of government as the outbreak accelerated.The upheaval of ...

U.N. agency says coronavirus emergency could trump some patent rights

Discussions are underway on enabling wider access to some patented drugs and medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the U.N.s intellectual property agency said on Tuesday.Francis Gurry, director-general of the World I...

Coronavirus: Maha cabinet meet held through video conferencing

The Maharashtra cabinet conducted a meeting for the first time through video conferencing on Tuesday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, with ministers and bureaucrats taking part wearing masks. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism min...

Coronavirus crisis spells trouble for many Egyptian breadwinners

Squatting with other day laborers under a bridge in Cairo, 48-year-old Yasser Nagi says he has waited in vain for two weeks for work on a construction site so he can feed his family.Egypt, like other countries, has been hit hard by the spre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020