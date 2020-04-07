Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Retailers expect around 80,000 job losses, says survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:19 IST
Lockdown: Retailers expect around 80,000 job losses, says survey

Around 80,000 jobs expected to be cut by various retailers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by industry body RAI. Retailers Association of India (RAI) had conducted a survey of 768 retailers, which employ 3,92,963 people across India, to gauge their view on the impact of COVID-19 on their business and manpower.

"Small retailers are expecting to lay-off 30 per cent of their manpower going forward, this number falls to 12 per cent for medium (sized) retailers and 5 per cent for large retailers. On the whole, retailers who responded to the survey expect layoff of about 20 per cent of their manpower," RAI said. The expectation of retrenchment of 20 per cent of employees by those featured in the survey amounts to 78,592 people.

According to the industry body, small retailers featured in the survey employ less than 100 persons and accounted for 65 per cent of the respondents. Medium retailers have 100–1,000 employees making up for 24 per cent of respondents, while large retailers employ over 1,000 people and accounted for 11 per cent of the respondents. Ever since the lockdown was imposed on March 25, more than 95 per cent of non-food retailers have closed their outlets and are looking at practically no revenues during the period and they expect to earn only about 40 per cent of last year's revenue in the next six months, the survey said.

As for food retailers, in the next six months they expect to earn 56 per cent as compared to last year’s revenues. With most of food retailers also selling non-essential goods in the same or different stores. The non-food business in the stores has come to a standstill during the lockdown, leading to revenue loss, it added. On the business outlook, 70 per cent of retailers expect business recovery to happen in more than six months, while 20 per cent expect it to take more than a year.

On expectations from the government, RAI said two out of three retailers employing substantial workforce want employee salary and rent support to manage their fixed costs and limit manpower downsizing. "Without this support the retailers are looking at around 20 per cent manpower reduction due to Covid-19," it added.

RAI further said two out of five retailers want concessions and relief on GST, taxes and loans to ensure business continuity in the face of the revenue downfalls and heavy losses for 2020-21. The retailers are requesting for additional 60 days for payment of electricity charges and waiver of minimum demand charge for the same period with one out of ten retailers considering this as a key ask from the government to manage finances in this period of uncertainty, RAI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after COVID-19 symptoms worsened

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support for serious COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister took over the helm of government as the outbreak accelerated.The upheaval of ...

U.N. agency says coronavirus emergency could trump some patent rights

Discussions are underway on enabling wider access to some patented drugs and medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the U.N.s intellectual property agency said on Tuesday.Francis Gurry, director-general of the World I...

Coronavirus: Maha cabinet meet held through video conferencing

The Maharashtra cabinet conducted a meeting for the first time through video conferencing on Tuesday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, with ministers and bureaucrats taking part wearing masks. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism min...

Coronavirus crisis spells trouble for many Egyptian breadwinners

Squatting with other day laborers under a bridge in Cairo, 48-year-old Yasser Nagi says he has waited in vain for two weeks for work on a construction site so he can feed his family.Egypt, like other countries, has been hit hard by the spre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020