DLF not to sack any employee, to give hike to select staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:23 IST
Realty major DLF on Tuesday said it will not sack any employee and rather give annual increments to staff up to certain grade, amid market concerns about job losses in the real estate sector due to adverse impact of lockdown and coronavirus outbreak. "There will be no layoffs. Annual increments to be given to DLF employees up to L3 level," DLF said in a statement.

The company said it has paid salaries to all workers and daily-wagers working directly with DLF, or indirectly through its active contractors for the month of March and will also pay for April. Elaborating other steps taken by DLF and its CSR arm DLF Foundation, the company said it has donated Rs 5 crore to Haryana COVID Relief Fund.

Another Rs 50 lakh will be contributed to Tamil Nadu COVID Relief Fund, Rs 10 lakh to Chennai Kanchipuram District Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh to Society for Cyberabad Security Council in Hyderabad. That apart, DLF Foundation has donated a large quantity of medical equipment, masks, gloves and sanitizer to police and other local administration in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad. It has also served 6.37 lakh cooked meals so far to daily wagers and migrants. The company is also distributing dry rations.

