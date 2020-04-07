Algerian banks to defer loan payments for firms affected by coronavirus

Algerian banks will defer or reschedule loan payments for firms which have been financially affected by the novel coronavirus, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Banks will continue to finance customers benefiting from loan payment deferrals, while reducing their minimum liquidity requirement to raise funding levels, the central bank said a statement.

