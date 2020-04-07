Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro to announce Q4, FY20 results on Apr 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:15 IST
Wipro to announce Q4, FY20 results on Apr 15

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it will announce its fourth-quarter and FY20 results on April 15. There are speculations that announcement of corporate earnings for the March quarter could be delayed given the ongoing lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"...meeting of the board of directors will be held on April 15, 2020, inter alia, to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company under IndAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020," Wipro said in a regulatory filing. It added that the board will also look at the recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, at the meeting.

The results will be announced after stock market trading hours in India, Wipro said. Its peers like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Technologies are yet to come up with the dates for announcing their financial results.

Markets regulator Sebi has also given relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing fourth-quarter results and one-month extension to file results for 2019-20. Besides, relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance reports and three weeks each for shareholding pattern and statement of investor complaint reports.

Operations of businesses across the world have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives. In India, 114 deaths have been reported, while there were about 4,000 live cases of COVID-19. The government, on March 24, had announced a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Most individuals have been asked to work from home to ensure business continuity and only skeletal staff has been allowed to be on-premises to run critical operations at IT and IT-enabled services organisations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Will Sherlock Season 5 be renewed? What else we can expect from fifth season

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Impossible dilemma? World watches Italy as businesses plead to return to work

Many Italian companies and academics are pressing the government to reopen factories to prevent an economic catastrophe, as the world watches how the first Western country to impose a lockdown can extricate itself from the unprecedented mea...

White House spokeswoman Grisham switches to first lady staff

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, the White House said on Tuesday, in a move seen as a sign of the internal influence of new White House chief of staff Mark Meadow...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus exceeded 1.34 million globally and the death toll crossed 76,000, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global ...

Tyrol, Austria's ground zero in coronavirus outbreak, lifts quarantines

Austrias Alpine province of Tyrol lifted on Tuesday the quarantine order it placed on its towns and villages to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, though several particularly hard-hit ski resorts remain sealed off. The province, wedg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020