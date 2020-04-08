Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:47 IST
Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 per cent of the sum-insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus. In case a person is quarantined, the plan offers 50 per cent of the sum-insured during that period.

The plan has a policy period of one year and the waiting period is for 15 days before one can claim against the policy, according to a statement by the company. "We have designed this product to reduce the financial implications this pandemic can bring to an individual, by offering them a lump sum policy, irrespective of the treatment cost," the company's Executive Director and CEO Rakesh Jain said.

The plan will cover anyone aged between 3 months and 60 years, for a sum-insured option from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh. It will also give cover for any loss of pay or job under separate add-ons in addition to the base policy.

The plan has an add-on option, 'Travel Exclusion Removal', which offers waiver to the 45-day travel exclusion policy and enables the insured to claim 100 per cent of the sum-insured if they test positive..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks 10 entities to make open offer to Mindvision Capital's shareholders 

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed 10 entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Mindvision Capital Ltd, and pay 10 per cent interest for delay in making such an offer. The entities have been asked to make the open offer wit...

Maha: Two held for assaulting civic worker

A 40-year-old woman and her son were arrested for allegedly assaulting a civic employee, who was sanitising their locality in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The police arrested Shakila Ansari and her...

Virus-hit Iran urges IMF to approve its loan request

Irans President Hassan Rouhani appealed to the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday to approve a USD 5 billion emergency loan request to combat its novel coronavirus outbreak. I urge all international organizations to fulfill their duti...

Buddhists community in U'khand donates Rs 23 lakh to fight against COVID-19

A Buddhist community in Uttarakhands Dehradun has donated Rs 23 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to assist the fight against the menace of coronavirus in the state. The community leaders, including spiritual leaders HH Shakritajin, HH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020