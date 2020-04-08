Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX snap two-day rally, oil-sensitive currencies slip

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:49 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX snap two-day rally, oil-sensitive currencies slip

A two-day rally in developing world markets ran out of steam on Wednesday as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak persisted, with anticipation ahead of a key OPEC+ meeting adding to uncertainty. Risk assets had rallied this week on hopes that the coronavirus outbreak was beginning to peak in its European and U.S. epicentres.

But with its death toll steadily rising and deep economic cracks becoming increasingly apparent, investors dialled down their optimism. The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks slipped about 0.6% after rising some 5.6% over the past two sessions. The currencies index eased 0.2% for the day, having added about 0.8% in the first two days of the week.

"A lot of good news has been built into asset markets this week on the most tenuous signs that the outbreak is peaking," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA, wrote in a note. "Readers should not mistake a bear market rally for the start of a v-shaped recovery. The best we can hope for is a U, with a W in a close second place."

Volatility in oil prices ahead of a meeting between OPEC+ members and allies that is likely to result in additional production curbs also kept emerging markets on their toes, given their dependence on oil trade. Oil price-sensitive currencies such as the Russian rouble and the Indian rupee fell on the day, with the rupee nearing a record low to the dollar.

Further souring sentiment, European ministers failed to agree on more support for their pandemic-hit economies. With talks now suspended until Thursday, the discussions underscored deep rifts in the bloc over its response to the outbreak. The Hungarian florin, Czech koruna and Polish zloty all retreated versus the dollar and the euro.

The Turkish lira eased 0.4% to the dollar, while the country's stocks inched up slightly. Chinese stocks ended lower, while the yuan also fell after China reported that new coronavirus cases doubled on Wednesday from a day earlier, and as new asymptomatic infections more than quadrupled.

The U.S. dollar also saw some safe-haven demand on the day, indicating that anxiety over the virus remained the focus of markets. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks 10 entities to make open offer to Mindvision Capital's shareholders 

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed 10 entities to make an open offer to shareholders of Mindvision Capital Ltd, and pay 10 per cent interest for delay in making such an offer. The entities have been asked to make the open offer wit...

Maha: Two held for assaulting civic worker

A 40-year-old woman and her son were arrested for allegedly assaulting a civic employee, who was sanitising their locality in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The police arrested Shakila Ansari and her...

Virus-hit Iran urges IMF to approve its loan request

Irans President Hassan Rouhani appealed to the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday to approve a USD 5 billion emergency loan request to combat its novel coronavirus outbreak. I urge all international organizations to fulfill their duti...

Buddhists community in U'khand donates Rs 23 lakh to fight against COVID-19

A Buddhist community in Uttarakhands Dehradun has donated Rs 23 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to assist the fight against the menace of coronavirus in the state. The community leaders, including spiritual leaders HH Shakritajin, HH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020