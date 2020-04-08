Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focusing on supply of essentials most affected communities by COVID-19 lockdown: Tata Motors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:12 IST
Focusing on supply of essentials most affected communities by COVID-19 lockdown: Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it is focusing on the supply of essentials to the communities most affected the COVID-19 lockdown, facilitating production of protective gears and medical kits to curb spread of COVID-19 as part of its CSR initiative. The company has so far provided over 25,000 packets of cooked meals and over 5,000 grocery kits (ration) to migrants and stranded communities, urban slums, drivers, co-drivers, mechanics, contractual and temporary workers, among others as part of the initiative, Tata Motors said in a release.

In addition to this, the company has established two helpline numbers for temporary and contractual workmen for food related requests in Lucknow and is providing water to 19 police stations and traffic police in Pune, it said. Tata Motors also said it has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation to distribute food packets and personal protective kits to truck drivers visiting companies “Saarthi Aaram Kendra (SAK)” in Narsapura (near Bengaluru) and Bawal (near Gurugram).

Besides, the company is supporting and assisting self-help groups to manufacture home-made certified masks and sanitisers for distribution across hospitals, vendors, health-workers, police stations, army personnel and in communities around the company’s plants. Till date, the company has enabled the manufacturing of 17,000 home-made certified masks, it said, adding that it has also facilitated N95 masks, sanitisers and personal protective equipment kits that are being distributed to municipal hospitals. Further, it has conducted health check-ups and provided basic medication to over 500 stranded truck drivers and co-drivers in Belur, Dharwad, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan govt to release 100 Taliban prisoners: official

The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, an official told AFP, a day after the insurgents said they were walking out of talks with Kabul over a delayed prisoner exchangeThe peace process should move forward, Ja...

S Africa's minister who flouted lockdown rules sent on leave

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday placed on special leave a minister seen lunching at a friends house in violation of the coronavirus lockdown. Ramaphosa has ordered a three-week national lockdown to try to brake the viru...

Spain's number of coronavirus deaths rises by 757 to over 14,500

The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday as 757 people died over the past 24 hours, though the pace of the proportional daily increase in the death toll slowed down slightly, the health ministry s...

PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life won't be same: BJD's Pinaki Misra.

PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life wont be same BJDs Pinaki Misra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020