Sonalika Sets up Isolation Center in St. Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)India’s youngest and fastest growing tractor brand, Sonalika Tractors is doing every bit to support the nation in the fight against coronavirus. They have set up 29 isolation rooms at St. Stephen’s Hospital, New Delhi. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “People centric is part of who we are. In the midst of an ongoing fight against a global pandemic, we stand strong in supporting our healthcare professionals and our communities to build a healthier today and tomorrow.” He added, “With the vision to support our nation in the fight against COVID-19, we have set up 29 isolation rooms at St. Stephen’s Hospital, New Delhi. These rooms are well equipped and air-conditioned quarantine areas and have Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for hospital staff, air conditioning of nursing stations for comfort of health professionals, regular sanitization of entire area and decontamination of infected linen, medical gas pipelines and TV in every room for keeping the patients informed. We stand by our belief of going the extra mile to ensure the betterment of the society and nation.” About Sonalika TractorsSonalika Tractors is India’s one of the top leading tractor brands and the No.1 exporter from the country. It has the World’s no. 1 integrated tractor manufacturing plant, with 10 lakh proud farmers across 120 countries. Image: Sonalika St. Stephen's Hospital - Isolation Center PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.