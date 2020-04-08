Left Menu
Development News Edition

STL Grows its Patent Portfolio by 34% and Increases Global Patent Portfolio to 358 Patents

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:14 IST
STL Grows its Patent Portfolio by 34% and Increases Global Patent Portfolio to 358 Patents

PUNE, India, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STRTECH), an industry leading integrator of data networks, announced it now has a global patent portfolio of 358 to its credit, including 93 patent applications filed in FY20 for its optical connectivity, network services, and virtual mobile edge solutions. The company filed these patents globally - India, the US, Europe, and China. While the world is rapidly evolving with technological advancements, patents enable the creation of unique solutions that can be implemented across global markets. STL's patents enables its customers with unique application driven solutions based on STL developed technologies.

The company has 4 innovation centres for core research in optical fibre ultra-high speed connectivity and applied research on data networks - Optical Fiber Center of Excellence, Aurangabad, Cable Design Labs, Silvassa, Center for Smarter Networks, Gurgaon and STL Cloud Labs, Ahmedabad. STL has also partnered with leading research institutions like IIT, Chennai for 5G and Rutgers and MIT to be at the forefront of innovation. STL won the CII National Innovation Award 2019 and Manufacturing Today Award 2019 that is a testament to the company's culture of innovation. Also, STL has joined the prestigious Open Invention Network (OIN), a global patent pool, which has the world's leading tech companies as its members.

Commenting on this announcement, Dr. Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, STL, said, "We have evolved from an optical fibre company to industry's leading integrator of data networks. One of the key drivers and building blocks for this transformation has been our undivided focus on developing unique solutions for the evolving converged network. It has empowered us to deliver disruptive end-to-end data network solutions for our customers worldwide. Our long-standing focus on Intellectual Property (IP) creation with our four innovation centres strengthens our position in the markets we operate. " About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is an industry leading integrator of data networks. We design, build and manage fibre and wireless networks for our customers. With core capabilities in optical connectivity and virtualized edge solutions, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs. We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one data centre design facility in the UK.

STL.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Virus: Delay in releasing prisoners to make futile efforts to decongest jails, says HC Judge

A high-powered committee, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has cautioned the authorities that any delay in releasing eligible convicts on emergency parole to decongest jails to prevent the spread of coronavirus will make the entire effor...

Europe needs to activate bailout fund without strings attached - French finance minister

EU states need to be able to access the European Stability Mechanism without strings attached to deal with the coronavirus crisis, Frances finance minister said on Wednesday after his EU counterparts failed to agree on using the bailout fun...

ABB postpones annual general meeting till Aug

Swiss power major ABB India on Wednesday said it has postponed its annual general meeting, scheduled on May 14, till August in view of the lockdown to contain COVID-19. considering the situation of complete lock down due to COVID-19 in Indi...

Don't stop MPLAD funds, ready to give away full salary: TMC at meeting with PM

TMC leader Sudip Bandopadhyay urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday not to suspend the MPLAD funds scheme as it would impact development works at the grassroots level and demanded a financial moratorium on debt servicing for West ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020