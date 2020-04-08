Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global trade will plunge by up to a third in 2020 amid pandemic: WTO

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:49 IST
Global trade will plunge by up to a third in 2020 amid pandemic: WTO

Global trade growth is expected to plummet by up to a third in 2020 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the World Trade Organization said Wednesday, adding the numbers would be "ugly"

"World trade is expected to fall by between 13 percent and 32 percent in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world," the WTO said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • WTO

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin COVID-19 survivor in UK says lucky to be alive

I almost died, recalls Indian-origin Ria Lakhani, still struggling to breath normally, days after surviving a severe case of coronavirus that has killed over 6,000 people in the UK. It breathing used to be such a natural action but now I ha...

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally 33

Two persons were tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state reached 33, as per the Directorate of Health Services. Around 109 relief camps have been set up in the s...

Factory workers protest over non-payment of salaries

Casual workers of a textile company in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district held a demonstration in front of the factory on Wednesday over non-payment of salaries and demanded food for around 200 migrant workers amid the lockdown. The casual w...

Two new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; state count reaches 33

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 33, an official saidBoth the novel coronavirus cases have been reported from Haridwar district and the total num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020