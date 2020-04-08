Left Menu
Post offices in JK, Ladakh providing financial, welfare services during Covid-19 crisis

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:02 IST
Post offices across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UTs are leaving no stone unturned to provide financial and welfare services to people during the coronavirus lockdown. Post offices are operating with the primary objective of facilitating financial transactions -- easy withdrawals and deposit of funds -- so that people can have sufficient cash flow to fulfil their day-to-day requirements, an official spokesman said. Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS) has also been enabled at the post offices so that people having bank account with any bank can withdraw up to Rs 10,000 per month from any post office, he said. To achieve the objective of social distancing and to prevent crowding at the post offices, steps have been taken to ensure doorstep delivery of various pensions to the pensioners, he added. Doorstep pension payment facilities have been started at places like Baramulla and Bani, the spokesman said. Special mail arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth transmission of priority mail such as speed post and registered post to the far-flung and border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories, he said. Window delivery of priority mail has also been ensured at the post offices. With regard to their social obligation, post offices are providing relief and succour to weaker section of the society, he said.  In close coordination with local administration, efforts are being made to distribute cooked food, dry ration and safety gear such as masks, sanitizers and soap to the public, he added.  The departmental motor vehicles have also been placed at the disposal of district/ municipal authorities to provide logistics support in distribution of food and other items. Sanitisation of post office premises has also been under taken in coordination with municipal authorities, he added.

