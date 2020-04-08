Airtel Xstream gives free, unlimited access to premium kids content library

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:25 IST
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is making available the complete kids content library on Airtel Xstream for free to all `Airtel Thanks customers'. Airtel Thanks is a rewards program for the company's customers, which provides them access to various rewards, and privileges. "With parents looking to keep children engaged while managing work-from-home during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, Bharti Airtel today said that it is making available the entire kids content library on Airtel Xstream for free to all Airtel Thanks customers," the company said in a statement. * * * * * * Dabur launches Tulsi Drops for boosting immunity * Home grown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday announced to launch Dabur Tulsi Drops, extending its healthcare OTC portfolio.

Dabur Tulsi Drops is a natural Immunity booster that also helps build respiratory health and provides effective protection from Cough and Cold, the company said in a statement. Dabur India Marketing Head-Health Care OTC Ajay Singh Parihar said: "Dabur, being the pioneer in the field of Ayurveda, is committed to offering the safest and most effective Ayurveda-based solutions for the health and well-being of every household. "The launch of Dabur Tulsi Drops is another step forward in the direction of launching products based on the age-old knowledge of Ayurveda in modern-day convenient formats." * * * * * * Canon India extends help to adopted villages to fight against COVID-19 * Pledging its support towards India's fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Imaging products maker Canon India announced initiatives to empower the people of its existing adopted villages and SOS village homes. The company is providing essential food and sanitation items across the villages said Canon India in a statement.

More than 12,000 people including the daily wagers and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the villages are expected to be benefited from the concerted efforts of the company. Canon India had adopted four villages pan India as part of its CSR and is also associated with SOS Children's Village to encourage and support the overall development of children in these villages.

