Starbucks announces hardship grants for staffers

Starbucks on Wednesday announced the 'Starbucks Global Partner Emergency Relief Program' as part of its USD 10 million commitment to support partners (employees) around the world impacted by COVID-19

The program marks the first time both company-operated and international licensed market store partners across Starbucks may access hardship grants, a release said here

These one-time, direct relief grants will be made available to partners facing extreme hardship as a result of COVID-19 and help ensure that partners around the world have access to emergency support during this difficult time, it added. Support from the Starbucks Global Partner Emergency Relief Program will be made available to retail partners in licensed and joint venture store markets through the Emergency Assistance Foundation. "We are committed to ensuring that our partners (employees) should never have to choose between work and taking care of themselves. As we navigate this global crisis, we never lose sight of the wellbeing of our partners, who are the heartbeat of this company. "We are proud to be a part of this first-of-its-kind global funding initiative to further demonstrate to our Starbucks partners that we are in this together. We will continue to make proactive decisions that are grounded in transparency and science - for our partners and the customers we serve," Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said. Some of the benefits for partners are supported with pay and access to medical assistance, any partner diagnosed with COVID-19 will be granted paid leave until they recover fully, partners who need to self-quarantine will be granted an additional 14 days paid leave and Tata Starbucks will also extend additional medical and mental health assistance to its partners and their families where required.

