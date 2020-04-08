Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starbucks announces hardship grants for staffers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:50 IST
Starbucks announces hardship grants for staffers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Starbucks on Wednesday announced the 'Starbucks Global Partner Emergency Relief Program' as part of its USD 10 million commitment to support partners (employees) around the world impacted by COVID-19

The program marks the first time both company-operated and international licensed market store partners across Starbucks may access hardship grants, a release said here

These one-time, direct relief grants will be made available to partners facing extreme hardship as a result of COVID-19 and help ensure that partners around the world have access to emergency support during this difficult time, it added. Support from the Starbucks Global Partner Emergency Relief Program will be made available to retail partners in licensed and joint venture store markets through the Emergency Assistance Foundation. "We are committed to ensuring that our partners (employees) should never have to choose between work and taking care of themselves. As we navigate this global crisis, we never lose sight of the wellbeing of our partners, who are the heartbeat of this company. "We are proud to be a part of this first-of-its-kind global funding initiative to further demonstrate to our Starbucks partners that we are in this together. We will continue to make proactive decisions that are grounded in transparency and science - for our partners and the customers we serve," Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said. Some of the benefits for partners are supported with pay and access to medical assistance, any partner diagnosed with COVID-19 will be granted paid leave until they recover fully, partners who need to self-quarantine will be granted an additional 14 days paid leave and Tata Starbucks will also extend additional medical and mental health assistance to its partners and their families where required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

'Saf' becomes latest to leave Ghost Gaming

Ghost Gaming lost another Fortnite player with Rocco Saf Morales joining the recently departed Tim Bizzle Miller and Aydan Aydan Conrad. Ive decided to mutually part ways with Ghost Gaming, Saf wrote in a Twitlonger post announcing his free...

Top EU court orders Poland to suspend disciplinary chamber

The European Unions top court told Poland on Wednesday to suspend a panel created to discipline judges, saying it was not independent and breached EU law.The decision is a new blow to the ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice party PiS, which ...

France knife attack suspect charged with terrorism offences, murder

A man who killed two people in a knife attack in southeastern France at the weekend is a refugee from Sudan and has been charged with terrorism offences and murder, the French anti-terrorist prosecutors office said on Wednesday.Five people ...

SAARC trade officials decide to work on larger framework for boosting intra-region trade

Trade officials of the SAARC countries except Pakistan on Wednesday held a video conference, deliberating on creating a larger framework of trade facilitation to offset adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the region. It was stress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020