Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares inch up, all eyes on euro zone fiscal package

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:01 IST
European shares inch up, all eyes on euro zone fiscal package

European stock markets inched higher to post a third straight day of gains of Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street, but sentiment remained fragile with all eyes on whether euro zone finance ministers will agree an economic rescue package.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.02%, reversing earlier losses of as much as 1.5%. Equities posted a strong start to the week on hopes that the rate of coronavirus infections was plateauing in western Europe and the United States. While the daily death toll rose again in Spain, and France became the fourth country to register more than 10,000 deaths from the virus, Wall Street rallied on hopes that the outbreak was close to its peak in the United States.

London shares closed down 0.5%, paring earlier losses of up to 2%, while the main index in Paris finished 0.1% higher. Euro zone finance ministers have struggled to agree a coordinated economic support package despite several calls for common debt issuance to back businesses impacted by the outbreak.

"The impression it gives the world is that Europe is disjointed, and that will reinforce the view that the overall response will be slower and less impressive than elsewhere," said Kit Juckes, a macro strategist at Societe Generale in London. Energy, mining, insurers and bank stocks were among the biggest decliners. Defensive real estate stocks gained 1.4%, while travel and leisure led with a 3.3% rise.

UK insurers, including Direct Line and Aviva PLC , were among the biggest decliners on the STOXX 600 after they cancelled more than 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of dividends on Wednesday to conserve funds to tackle the fallout from the pandemic. Sources said carmaker Renault's board might also consider suspending its dividend while miner Rio Tinto said it would press ahead with its own payout.

The pan-region benchmark index has gained about 20% since hitting an eight-year low on March 16, boosted by aggressive global stimulus measures, but remains 25% below its all-time high. The chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, Mario Centeno, suspended talks on a half a trillion euro package until Thursday, sending the 10-year Italian bond yield to its highest since March 19.

"If we did get confirmation that Europe was moving towards joint liability, debt issuance etc, even if it's relatively small, setting the precedent would be a powerful signal," said Graham Secker, chief European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley. With countries doubling down on lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, analysts have further cut profit estimates for STOXX 600 firms, with first-quarter earnings now expected to slide 15.7% compared with the Jan. 1 forecast of a 10.5% rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Universe's expansion may not be the same in all directions, suggests Study

A new study using data from NASAs Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESAs XMM-Newton is challenging the basic notion of cosmology that says everything looks the same in all directions if you look over large enough distances. Astronomers using X-...

Health ministry issues advisory for containment of COVID-19 in slum areas

The Union Health Ministry has released an advisory for containment of COVID-19 in slums saying unauthorized colonies and Jhuggi-Jhopri JJclusters pose a serious problem as a huge population resides in such places. For communities, inadequat...

49 more corona cases in Telangana

Forty-nine coronavirus positive cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday. Total 453 positive cases and 11 deaths have been reported in the state so far, informed state Health Minister Etela Rajender. In the state, 45 Covid-19 patients ...

Delhi govt seals 20 coronavirus hotspots, makes face masks compulsory for people stepping outdoors

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced sealing of 20 coronavirus hotspots comprising small pockets of settlements and apartment complexes, and made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to contain the sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020