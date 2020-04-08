Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:56 IST
Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

Zoom Video Communications Inc has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash. The appointment sparked a 10% rise in Zoom's shares, which have crashed by a third in the past 10 days, undoing much of their stellar rise since the coronavirus began driving populations indoors in January.

Users have flocked to the platform in the past few weeks, attracted by its ease of use, as national lockdowns forced millions to work from home. Many schools around the world also started using its free offering for online classes. But that in turn attracted scrutiny of its platform and Zoom faced widespread criticism from users worried about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions, routing of traffic through China and "zoombombing", where uninvited guests crashed meetings.

In a series of tweets https://twitter.com/alexstamos/status/1245197038083428352a in late March, Stamos called on Zoom to be more transparent and roll out a 30-day security plan. That led to a call from the platform's founder and chief executive officer, Eric Yuan, asking him to weigh in as an outside consultant. "Zoom has some important work to do in core application security, cryptographic design and infrastructure security, and I'm looking forward to working with Zoom's engineering teams on those projects," Stamos, now an adjunct professor at Stanford University, wrote in a blog post https://medium.com/@alexstamos/working-on-security-and-safety-with-zoom-2f61f197cb34 on Wednesday.

Taiwan and Germany have put restrictions on its use, while Elon Musk's SpaceX has banned the app over security concerns. The company has also been slapped with a class-action lawsuit. "It would be in Zoom's best interests to conduct a full scale investigation into the security lapses and provide a report of whether or not the lapses led to an actual compromise," said Theresa Payton, a former White House Chief Information Officer and currently CEO of Fortalice Solutions.

To address the concerns, Zoom has embarked on a 90-day plan https://blog.zoom.us/wordpress/2020/04/08/update-on-zoom-90-day-plan-to-bolster-key-privacy-and-security-initiatives and has formed a CISO Council, which includes chief information security officers of HSBC, NTT Data, Procore and Ellie Mae, to discuss about privacy, security and technology issues. It has also set up a board to advise CEO Yuan on privacy issues. The initial members include executives from VMware , Netflix, Uber and Electronic Arts .

"I would think, however, that whatever issues Mr Stamos and advisory board identify will take more than 90 days to fix, revise, or change in the network," said Summit Insights Group analyst Jonathan Kees. Zoom, which competes with Microsoft's Teams and Cisco's Webex, has seen daily users jump to 200 million from 10 million and the stock surged to a record high in March.

The company's shares were up 9% at $124 in afternoon trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan boycotts India-led meeting of SAARC trade officials on coronavirus crisis

Pakistan on Wednesday boycotted a video conference of trade officials from the SAARC countries, saying such meetings could only be effective if spearheaded by the groups secretariat instead of India. The conference was convened to discuss t...

Indian Newspaper Society slams Sonia's suggestion of ad ban

The Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday condemned Congress president Sonia Gandhis suggestion of imposing a ban on media advertisements by the government and PSUs for two years, saying such a proposal tantamounts to financial censorship. ...

U.S. to seize exports of masks and gloves amid coronavirus crisis

The United States will seize exports of key protective medical gear until it determines whether the equipment should be kept in the country to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, two federal agencies announced on Wednesday.U.S. Custom...

FACTBOX-The list of U.S. Treasury questions for airlines seeking bailout cash

U.S. Treasury officials have asked airlines seeking money from a 25 billion fund for payroll support to provide detailed information on their capital structure, liquidity and collateral, people briefed on the matter said.Below is a list of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020