Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: IIT-KGP advises students to apply for internships in its departments

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:04 IST
Lockdown: IIT-KGP advises students to apply for internships in its departments

With the nationwide lockdown in force, the IIT-Kharagpur has advised its students to apply for summer internships in its departments, an official of the institute said on Saturday. It said the students can also approach companies that offer online internships, he said.

Students of the IIT-Kharagpur will do internships from April to July this year. "We are allocating students to work as interns in ongoing projects in the institute," Dean of Undergraduate Studies, Professor Debasis Deb said.

Meanwhile, the IIT-Kharagpur has formed a placement task force to liaise with companies to ensure that placement offers remain consistent amid the coronavirus outbreak, the institute tweeted. A total of 1,306 offers were made in 2019-20 fiscal and there has been no cancellation so far, it said.

The IIT-Kharagpur has preponed summer holidays by a month to April 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak and all classes were conducted online since March 24, Deb said. The online classes helped the institute complete the classes as per the academic schedule, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Three youth in Karnataka held for causing coronavirus scare

Three youth, who caused panic at a police check post in Mandya district by posing as Muslims infected with COVID-19 and threatened to pass it on to the personnel there if they were detained, have been arrested, a revenue official said on Sa...

'That Forgotten Match': When Azhar hit 62-ball hundred in an ODI vs NZ 31 years back

Out of my 30 International hundreds, I can hardly remember 10-12 but the whirlwind knock against New Zealand is still fresh in my mind even after 31 years, Mohammed Azharuddin said about the day when everything clicked for him. It was in De...

Centre considering request by CMs to extend lockdown, says govt spokesperson

The central government is considering the request made by several chief ministers to extend the 21-day countrywide lockdown, governments Principal Spokesperson KS Dhatwalia said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discusse...

28 foreigners booked for misusing visas, will be sent to jail: Jharkhand DGP

Jharkhand DGP MV Rao on Saturday said that 28 foreigners were booked for misusing visas and will be sent to jail as soon as they will come out of quarantine. He said these people had come on tourist visas and got involved in religious preac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020