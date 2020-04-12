Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors in Aligarh buy PPE after raising funds

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 12-04-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 12:13 IST
Doctors in Aligarh buy PPE after raising funds

Junior doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh has purchased protective gear worth Rs 1 lakh after an acute shortage of vital protective gear for healthcare workers. "The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital is one of the frontline medical centres for testing and treating COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh," Shah Nawaz Iqbali, vice president of the resident doctors' association, told reporters on Sunday. "The concern of the medical fraternity here should not be ignored." "Keeping in view this looming threat, the resident doctors' association has raised its own fund through donations for purchasing critical protective gear like surgical masks and sanitisers," Iqbali said.

He added that the RDA had immediately purchased protective gear worth Rs 1 lakh in the past four days. According to RDA president Hamza Malik, the availability of protective gear for doctors at the hospital had reached a critical point when they had threatened to boycott work if necessary gear was not made available immediately.

The crisis was however defused on the intervention of the AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, who assured them that their concerns were being immediately addressed. There are nearly 450 resident doctors at the 1,269-bedded hospital -- a tertiary-level facility of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, which is affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University.

A spokesperson of the medical college hospital, however, told PTI that the gears of the junior doctors were "misplaced" as adequate supply of protective equipment was in the pipeline. He stressed that purchase procedures as stipulated by the central government regulations had to be strictly adhered to for ensuring transparency. PTI CORR NAV HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pak reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

Pakistans coronavirus has cases reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Servi...

Two new cases of coronavirus reported from Mumbai's Dadar

Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported here from Dadar area on Sunday. One person is a 52-year-old female from Ambedkar Nagar behind Kamgar stadium SB Road in Dadar, while the other one is a 48-year-old male from Kasarwadi SWM sta...

Man arrested for posting derogratory photos of Crucifixion

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory photo of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on social media, police said here on Sunday. Jyothish allegedly pasted a nude picture of a woman in place of Jesus in the photo ...

Traditional Japanese seal system hampers telework for some

Some Japanese office workers are facing a small, but insurmountable hurdle to staying home under the state of emergency declared in parts of the country over the virus personal signature stamps. A reliance on paper filing systems in parts o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020