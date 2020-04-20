Left Menu
Let students attend online classes even if they are unable to pay fees: Sisodia to pvt schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:58 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday interacted with principals of over 300 private schools through video-conference and discussed teaching strategies to be adopted during online classes. "Considering the unusual times we all are going through, students should not suffer. We need to take utmost care while dealing with this issue. So let the students attend the online classes even if their parents are unable to pay their fees," Sisodia said. During the discussion that went on for over an hour, the principals shared their strategies of supporting studies using online devices. "Our focus has been not only to help the kids cope with this current situation but also to support parents to engage with their children. We have sent a daily exercise or activity through SMS and IVR to parents' phones for students of classes Nursery to 8," said Shailendra Sharma, the advisor to the education director.

"These activities guide parents to get involved with their kids and support learning like a teacher. To build on this, and to bring the family closer in this tumultuous situation where all of us are confined to our homes, we launched Happiness Classes to be conducted by our trained teachers which is streamed online every day at 4 pm. The idea behind all this effort is to help every home become a school, and every parent taking on the role of a teacher," he added. According to Tagore International School Principal Nikita Mann, "We are concerned about the EWS students and we are delighted to inform you that we are able to bring 100 per cent of the EWS students on board for online classes. Focus for primary classes is on taking numeracy and literacy instead of homework".

