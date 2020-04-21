T'gana govt directs pvt schools not to increase fees during 2020-21 academic year

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:52 IST
The Telangana government on Tuesday issued orders directing private unaided recognised schools in the state, affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other International Boards not to increase any kind of fees during 2020-21 academic year and charge only tuition fees on monthly basis, till further orders. A Government Order (GO) said the state cabinet, keeping in view the hardship caused by lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, passed a resolution that schools shall not increase any kind of fees during 2020-21 academic year.

The order was issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 21 of Telangana Educational Institutions (Establishment, Recognition, Administration & Control of Schools under Private Managements) Rules, 1993. "The government hereby direct all private unaided recognizsd schools in the State, which are affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE & other International Boards, that - not to increase any kind of fees during the Academic Year, 2020-21 and shall charge only tuition fee on monthly basis till further orders," the GO said.

It warned that non-compliance of the instructions will result in cancellation of school recognition, revoking the No Objection Certificate already granted for affiliation to other boards and initiation of appropriate action against the school management under relevant Acts/Rules. Briefing reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet on Sunday last, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said theprivate schools should not increase fees even by one paise for 2020-21 academic year.PTI SJR PTI PTI

