Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU seeks details of online classes from colleges; teachers' body refuses to oblige

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:35 IST
DU seeks details of online classes from colleges; teachers' body refuses to oblige

The Delhi University (DU) has sent a letter to colleges seeking details of the online classes being conducted by teachers. The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said teachers will not fill the form as it feels that the feedback could be used to draw a conclusion in favour of online exams.

The HRD Ministry had sought details of the online classes being conducted in central universities, following which the DU sent the letter to its colleges on Monday, seeking details of the number of online classes taken, a move opposed by teachers. The DUTA has written to the vice-chancellor (VC), urging him to withdraw the letter.

"We express our utter dismay at the approach taken by the university in the face of the pandemic with respect to conduct of online classes and the forthcoming semester examinations," the association wrote to the VC. The Assistant Registrar, Colleges has asked the colleges to provide a "list of courses for which online classes are being held with the help of Google Classroom, Google Hangouts, Google Meet or Zoom", it said.

"The letter does not indicate as to the purpose for which this information is being sought, that too at such a short notice. "We wish to point out that the format sent out to the colleges reveals extreme shortsightedness as there is no attempt whatsoever to find out how students and teachers are coping with the abrupt closure of the university due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown announced by the government," the DUTA said.

The university had urged teachers to remain in touch with students through e-resources and the teachers did so by providing material through WhatsApp and e-mail. "The format expects teachers to answer questions in a manner that would reveal very little about the preparedness for exams or issues which they are facing," the DUTA said.

The association had earlier written to the VC, opposing online examinations. "It appears that the administration is not able to appreciate the fact that the vast majority of our students face innumerable problems in accessing online classes for lack of internet services and laptops/smartphones," it said.

It also highlighted how many students are not able to attend online classes due to connectivity issues. "Hence, to ask colleges to submit details of online classes on the format circulated is not only grossly misplaced but also indicates the complete lack of concern on the part of the authorities towards the well-being of students and teachers," the DUTA said.

It rejected the letter and urged the university to withdraw the format immediately. "Teachers, in any case, will not fill this information, which we believe could be manipulated to draw convenient conclusions in favour of the conduct of online examinations," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs, new cases also up

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 534 on Tuesday, up from 454 the day before and the largest daily tally since Friday, the Civil Protection Agency said. The number of new infections also increased to 2,729 from 2,256 on ...

COVID-19: Confirmed cases near 20,000, death toll crosses 600; ICMR to test rapid testing kits

With testing being ramped up to identify COVID-19 patients, the efficacy of China-made rapid antibody blood test kits has come under scanner with Rajasthan on Tuesday flagging their inaccurate results, prompting the apex medical research bo...

Oil prices continue to crumble, stocks around the world drop

Oils chaotic collapse deepened, and stocks around the world dropped on Tuesday as markets remain upside down amid the economic carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A day after oil futures plunged below zero for the first time, trader...

Hungama joins Huawei's app platform

Digital entertainment firm Hungama on Tuesday joined Huaweis app gallery to provide music and video streaming services on Honor and Huawei smartphones. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in process to bar America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020