1.34 cr messages sent by MP students for awareness on COVID-19

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:00 IST
1.34 cr messages sent by MP students for awareness on COVID-19

Lakhs of students from various universities in Madhya Pradesh have sent over one crore messages to their acquaintances to make them aware about coronavirus and ways to contain spread of the disease. The students took the initiative after Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon recently appealed to them through their university administration to spread awareness about COVID-19 among their contacts during the lockdown period.

"Nearly 23.16 lakh students of 21 universities across the state sent over 1.34 crore messages about coronavirus and steps to stay protected against it to their contacts through e-mails, WhatsApp and SMS," the governors secretary Manohar Dubey said. The agriculture and veterinary universities in the state also sent such awareness messages to farmers, he said.

During a video conference on March 25, Tandon directed vice-chancellors of various universities in the state to undertake public awareness activities so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus..

