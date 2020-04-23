Left Menu
Jamia Millia Islamia starts yoga and mindfulness sessions for hostel residents amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:07 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia has started yoga and mindfulness training sessions for the residents of its hostels during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Presently the university has started training sessions for residents of its MMA Jauhar Hall hostel and will gradually provide it for residents of other hostels too, they said.

The first such session was held on Tuesday using the Google Meet platform. Varsity's Vice-chancellor professor Najma Akhtar had made suggestions to hold such sessions. The provost of MMAJ Hall professor Mohammad Shahid Khan and the wardens of hostels took the initiative to organise the sessions, they said. Dr Arif Mohammed from the Department of Teacher's Training and Non-Formal Education, Faculty of Education at JMI, who is also a physical training expert, is conducting the sessions.

