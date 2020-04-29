CBSE exams should be canceled; Students to be promoted on internal assessment basis: Sisodia

CBSE exams should be canceled; Students to be promoted on internal assessment basis: SisodiaDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:56 IST
CBSE exams should be canceled & students of class 10th and 12th should be promoted on the basis of internal exams and assessment. The syllabus for next year should be curtailed by 30 percent.
Related exams like those of JEE should also be held on the basis of the curtailed syllabus said, Manish Sisodia, Delhi Education Minister.
CBSE exams should be cancelled&students of class 10&12 should be promoted on basis of internal exams&assessment. Syllabus for next yr should be curtailed by 30%. Related exams like those of JEE should also be held on basis of curtailed syllabus: Manish Sisodia,Delhi Education Min pic.twitter.com/FzMLhRm2eC— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020
