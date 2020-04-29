Left Menu
Mizoram Education minister seeks revision of salary of SSA teachers

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:45 IST
The Mizoram government has sought revision of salary for teachers employed under the Centres Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme, an official said on Wednesday. Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan project director Lalhmachhuana said state Education minister Lalchhandama Ralte sought revision of pay for teachers under the SSA during a video conference of all Education ministers with Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank on Tuesday.

Ralte informed the Union HRD minister that the monthly pay enjoyed by teachers employed under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme was low compared to the salary of the teachers under the state government, he said. The Education minister asked Nishank to revise the pay (under SSA) by taking into account the salary enjoyed by teachers employed under the state government, Lalhmachhuana said.

SSA has been operational since 2000-2001 to provide for a variety of interventions for universal access and retention, bridging of gender and social category gaps in elementary education and improving the quality of learning. Ralte sought the recruitment for 208 Hindi teachers in addition to recruitment of 665 Hindi teachers approved by the Centre in December last year, an official statement here also said.

He also asked the Union HRD minister to validate the approval for recruitment of 665 Hindi teachers in the new financial year..

