Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use technology more proactively to make up for academic losses: Kejriwal to universities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:23 IST
Use technology more proactively to make up for academic losses: Kejriwal to universities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged universities to use technology more proactively to make up for the academic losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with vice-chancellors of the universities under the Delhi government through video-conferencing.

They inquired about the admission status of the new session and the effect of coronavirus outbreak on the placement of students. In the review meeting, the plans of the universities to complete the pending examinations which could not take place due to the outbreak of COVID-19 were discussed, a statement said.

There was a discussion on how the universities are planning the admission process of the upcoming academic session. The action plan of the universities to conduct the pending examinations and how they will conduct the next academic session was discussed. The vice chancellors raised the issue of final year students who have got placement but some of their exams are pending.

If the students do not get any degree certificate from the universities then they will face difficulties in joining new companies. The possibility of universities providing a provisional degree certificate to these students so that they do not face any problem in joining their companies was discussed in meeting.

The VCs apprised the chief minister that they are planning to conduct the remaining examinations online. "The government will provide all possible help to the universities in this extraordinary time. In this situation, the universities should use the technology more proactively in the academics to recover the academic losses due to the pandemic," Kejriwal said.

"Social distancing is the key to fight this pandemic, therefore, every university should plan the academic sessions and running of the universities keeping in mind the social distancing norms," he said. Sisodia said many universities have a business faculty and department.  "These universities should suggest the Delhi government what steps should be taken to revive Delhi's economy in the post-COVID-19 lockdown phase," he said.

The meeting was attended by the vice-chancellors of Indraprastha University, Delhi Technological University, Netaji Subhas University of Technology and Ambedkar University, and the director of IIIT Delhi, etc..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sanctions Iranian-Iraqi businessman over support of Iran's Quds Force

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on an Iranian-Iraqi businessman and his mining company, accusing him of being involved in efforts by Irans elite Quds Force to generate revenue illegally and smuggle weapons abroad, the U.S. Tre...

Allow entire value chain in automotive sector re-commence operations in unison: Auto industry bodies

Three industry bodies of the automotive sector, SIAM, ACMA and FADA, on Friday asked the government allow the entire value chain in the auto industry to re-commence operations in unison. In a joint representation to Home Secretary Ajay Kuma...

Energy shares, Trump's tariff threat drag FTSE 100 lower

A slump in energy company stocks led the UKs FTSE 100 index lower on Friday, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.Oil major Royal Dutch Shell shed anoth...

PM Modi holds meeting to review power sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed meeting on the power sector and took stock of the impact of COVID-19 on the country. During the meeting, he discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020