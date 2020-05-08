Chris Hipkins wishes NZQA's Top Scholar success

Former Wellington College student Liam Anderson has received the Prime Minister's Award for Academic Excellence in the New Zealand Qualifications Authority's (NZQA) annual Top Scholar Awards.

There were also 12 winners of Premier Awards and 35 Top Subject Scholars.

"COVID-19 restrictions meant a formal awards ceremony couldn't be held in Parliament to celebrate the Top Scholars this year," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"The Prime Minister's Award for Academic Excellence recognises achievement at the highest overall level of academic excellence.

"This is a huge achievement and something Liam, his school community and family should be proud of. I have been in touch with Liam over Zoom this afternoon to congratulate him.

"Liam was also Top Subject Scholar in Spanish, achieved Outstanding Scholarships in Chemistry, Physics and Statistics, and received Scholarships in Biology, Calculus, Health and Physical Education, and English.

"In addition to his own academic achievements, Liam is a part-time cello teacher for primary and intermediate school students; and tutors in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.

"I wish Liam every success in his aim to make significant contributions to New Zealand's scientific and technological communities.

"Changes to New Zealand Scholarship last year have allowed more exceptional young people to be celebrated, with the maximum number of Premier Award winners increasing to 12.

"I congratulate all the Top Scholars, whose achievement reflects their hard work and dedication. I would also like to acknowledge the parents, teachers and schools who have supported and encouraged each of these students.

"The NZQA will be in contact with each winner to appropriately recognise their achievements," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)