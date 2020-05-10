Left Menu
Minister Jitendra Singh comes to help NE students facing leave-hostel notice in DU

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 12:58 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday came to the help of 13 girl students from the Northeast studying in Delhi University, after they were asked to vacate their hostel, and he made it clear that they can continue to stay in their current accommodation "as long they as wish". The minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) intervened after the DU administration asked the students to vacate the North Eastern Students House for Woman by May 31.

The provost had asked the students to leave the hostel as soon as possible due to the expiry of mess contract by month-end. While the hostel has a capacity of about 100, currently 13 students are stuck there because of the lockdown. "I have spoken to vice-chancellor of the Delhi University Prof Y C Tyagi regarding the students and resolved the issue. They can continue to stay comfortably in the hostel as long as they wish," Singh said here.

The minister said no one should bother students and put them under any kind of harassment when a country-wide lockdown is going on. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju thanked Singh for his timely intervention and help to the distraught students from the Northeast.

"Thank you @DrJitendraSingh ji. We are constantly monitoring and govt will intervene timely whenever such issues arise at different locations in India," Rijiju tweeted..

