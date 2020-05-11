Left Menu
Development News Edition

Academicians, activists urge PM Modi to safeguard child rights during and after COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:30 IST
Academicians, activists urge PM Modi to safeguard child rights during and after COVID-19 pandemic

More than 100 academicians, teacher union representatives and social activists have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take appropriate steps to safeguard children's right to survival, protection, education and development during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The memorandum sent through the Right to Education (RTE) forum recommended immediate and necessary actions to ensure child rights are protected to effectively tackle issues like out of school children, child labour and child trafficking.

"Extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary measures, and every measure should be in accordance with the values and provisions of the Constitution of India. These measures must have a humane approach and provide a level playing field for all," the memorandum said. "If there is too much focus on online modes of teaching, then majority of children especially from marginalised communities will be deprived of their right to education. Educational materials could be provided along with relief and dry food packages by the government. We also need to ensure that children are protected from risk of violence and abuse during the lockdown," it added.

The memorandum has been signed by academicians from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University among others, representatives from various child rights bodies and prominent social activists such as Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25, which has now been extended till May 17.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Resuming operations with 25 pc production capacity: Realme

Smartphone maker Realme on Monday said it is resuming operations with 25 per cent of production capacity after receiving nod from the Uttar Pradesh government to reopen its facility in Greater Noida. The company, which launched a new Narzo ...

MP: Police launch 'FIR at doorstep' scheme on pilot basis

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday launched a special initiative enabling people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations. The FIR Aapke Dwar FIR at your doorstep is a pilot project unde...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as lockdown easing mired in confusion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out a cautious plan to get Britain back to work, including advice wearing a homemade face covering, though his attempt to unwind the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire. The Uni...

Truck driver from Punjab tests COVID-19 positive in U'khand

A truck driver who came from Punjab to Uttarakhand has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The truck driver reached Bajpur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district from Fatehgarh in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020