Tanzania: 73 old schools get renewed between fiscal year of 2015 and 2019

A total of 73 state-owned old schools were renewed in Tanzania by the government between the fiscal year of 2015 and 2019, according to a news report by Tanzania Daily News.

Some of the renewed secondary schools include Korogwe Girls, Ihungo, Nganza, Pugu, Same, Tabora Boys, Tabora Girls, Azania, Jangwani Kantalamba, Mpwapwa, Tosamaganga, Malangali, and Milambo.

However, the government had added 400 new school inspectors to boost the quality of education. It has also constructed offices for the quality controllers in 100 municipal councils countrywide.

Suzana Massele, the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology informed the National Assembly that it had been taking a number of initiatives to improve the learning and school environment as well as ensuring the availability of books.

Massele expressed concern over the poor state of infrastructure at most public schools compared to private schools.

In the 2019 and 2020 fiscal year, 1,359,350 textbooks from preparatory grades, primary schools were published and distributed, making the 1:3 textbook per student ratio.

The government also published and distributed 1,567,537 textbooks (Kiswahili, Science, Mathematics, and Vocational Skills) for secondary schools.

According to the Ministry, "The government has been taking measures against school owners failing to comply with government directives."

The government issued Circular No 5 in 2015 which implements the Education and Training Policy 2014 and directs public bodies to ensure that secondary education is free for all children.

This includes the removal of all forms of fees and contributions. Tanzania is among the countries that have signed and agreed to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and among them is Goal 4 on the provision of quality education.