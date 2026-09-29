Tanzania’s Young Talent Takes Centre Stage as Skills Competition Opens New Doors

Young people from across Tanzania brought their practical skills, creativity and ideas to Tanga for the WorldSkills Tanzania National Skills Competition 2026, giving national education and training partners a chance to see their abilities in action. Held during the National Education, Skills and Innovation Week, the competition received support from the UNESCO Dar es Salaam Office and highlighted the role of technical and vocational education and training, known as TVET, in helping young people build pathways towards employment and entrepreneurship.

A National Platform for Practical Skills and Fresh Ideas

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology organised the week and led the competition in collaboration with the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET) and other education and skills-development stakeholders. The gathering created a prominent platform for young participants to demonstrate their talent, bringing practical learning and innovation into public view and encouraging wider recognition of the opportunities offered by vocational training.

UNESCO worked with the Tanzania National Commission for UNESCO (NATCOM) to showcase their programmes and activities throughout the week, connecting their support for education with the skills demonstrated by participants. Their involvement formed part of a broader partnership with national institutions to improve the quality, relevance and appeal of TVET, helping present vocational education as a route through which young people can develop useful abilities and contribute to Tanzania's development.

Taking Promising Innovations Beyond the Exhibition

The week concluded on 24 August 2026 with a ceremony at the grounds of Usagara Secondary School in Tanga, officiated by Tanzania's Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba. His message focused on what should happen after the displays are packed away: the skills, research and innovations presented at national events need to become practical solutions, productive activities and economic opportunities that people can use in everyday life.

Nchemba called for stronger systems to help promising innovations reach production and commercial markets, stressing that exhibiting an idea is only one stage of its development. He urged partners to ensure that the work shown at events of this kind is produced in adequate quantities, put into use and brought to market, placing attention on the support needed to turn public demonstrations into lasting economic value.

UNESCO Partnership Strengthens Support for Vocational Training

Through the Better Education for Africa's Rise project, known as BEAR II, UNESCO provided financial and technical assistance for the National Skills Competition and related activities during the week. The UNESCO Dar es Salaam Office, NATCOM and NACTVET worked closely to deliver that support, contributing to the event's successful organisation and visibility and helping raise public awareness of vocational education and skills development.

The partnership broadened stakeholder participation and gave young people a visible opportunity to share their creativity and practical capabilities, reinforcing the connection between training, employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable development. The competition brought those possibilities into focus through the participants' work, with the Prime Minister's closing message directing attention towards the next challenge: creating the conditions for promising skills and innovations to become products, services and opportunities beyond the event.