Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura to introduce vocational courses in 55 more schools from next academic year

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:56 IST
Tripura to introduce vocational courses in 55 more schools from next academic year

The Tripura government has decided to introduce vocational courses on Information Technology (IT), retail management, electronics and agriculture in 55 more schools from the next academic year, a senior minister said on Thursday. State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has given approval in this regard.

The courses are already being taught in 80 schools for the last two academic years, he said. "We want to introduce vocational courses in the school-level to impart skills to our students so that they don't sit jobless after completing their studies," Nath said.

He said vocational training providers (VTP) with post-graduation or higher qualifications will be engaged by the administration. The VTPs will train students for professions like domestic data entry operator, computer hardware specialist for IT programme, field technicians for electronics and hardware programme, animal health workers, livestock health control executives in agriculture programme and store operation assistant in retail management programme, he said.

Nath said the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will issue certificates to students taking the courses. "The state and the central governments will also give them certificates after evaluation," he added.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Vijay Mallya on Thursday lost his application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court, in a setback for the embattled liquor tycoon who last month lost his High Court appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud ...

South Korean pop group BTS to live-stream concert

South Korean pop sensation BTS has announced that it will perform a live-streamed concert in JuneThe seven-member band, which was forced to postpone its Map of the Soul concert in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reconnect with i...

Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee who last came to office on Apr 27 tests COVID-19 positive

Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of the All India Radio here, was sanitized on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an employee who last attended office on April 27 tested positive for COVID-19, sources said. The employee felt uneasy...

IEA still sees record 2020 oil demand fall but easing lockdowns helping

Oil demand is still set for a record fall in 2020, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Thursday, but it trimmed its forecast for the drop citing easing lockdown measures. Demand is expected to fall by 8.6 million barrels per day bpd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020