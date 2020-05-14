Tripura to introduce vocational courses in 55 more schools from next academic year

The Tripura government has decided to introduce vocational courses on Information Technology (IT), retail management, electronics and agriculture in 55 more schools from the next academic year, a senior minister said on Thursday. State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has given approval in this regard.

The courses are already being taught in 80 schools for the last two academic years, he said. "We want to introduce vocational courses in the school-level to impart skills to our students so that they don't sit jobless after completing their studies," Nath said.

He said vocational training providers (VTP) with post-graduation or higher qualifications will be engaged by the administration. The VTPs will train students for professions like domestic data entry operator, computer hardware specialist for IT programme, field technicians for electronics and hardware programme, animal health workers, livestock health control executives in agriculture programme and store operation assistant in retail management programme, he said.

Nath said the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will issue certificates to students taking the courses. "The state and the central governments will also give them certificates after evaluation," he added.