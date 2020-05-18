DU to be closed till May 31; all varsity employees asked to download Aarogya Setu app

Delhi University has urged its employees to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones and announced that the varsity will remain closed till May 31 in view of extension of the lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, the e-learning process will continue and departments and colleges are requested to provide basic reading material to students through their respective websites, the varsity said in its order dated May 17.

"The university shall remain closed for a further period of two weeks with effect from May 18 for containment of COVID-19 pandemic. Further, all the employees are requested to install Aarogya Setu app in their compatible mobile phones," the order said. The ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus was extended till May 31 by the National Disaster Management Authority on Sunday.

The lockdown announced by the prime minister came into effect on March 25 for 21 days initially. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. On Sunday, the lockdown was extended till May 31..