SSLC exam from June 25; PUC English paper on June 18

Bengaluru, May 18 (PTI): The secondary-level school leaving certificate examination or the 10th standard exam conducted by the Karnataka government will take place from June 25 to July 4. Announcing this to reporters on Monday, state Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said the last examination of second pre-university college examination would take place on June 18.

"It has been decided to conduct the SSLC examination from June 25 to July 4 in which 8,48,196 students will appear across the state," he said. Regarding the second pre-university college examination or the 12th standard examination, he said, "The last paper of the PUC, which is the English paper, will take place on June 18." The SSLC examination was supposed to start from March 27 and end on April 9 but due to the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, it was deferred.

Similarly, the English paper of the PUC-2 was supposed to take place on March 23 but it was put on hold. The Minister said the government is hiring more buildings to conduct the examination.

According to him, the education department has decided to use 43,720 rooms in 2,879 buildings across the state to conduct the SSLC exam. During the examination, social distancing would be maintained and all the students have to wear masks compulsorily, he said.

"The Bharat Scouts and Guides volunteers are getting ready to supply masks to the students," the Minister said. In addition to the Scouts and Guides, the Ramakrishna Mission is supplying about two lakh masks in Bengaluru South region and Ramanagara district.