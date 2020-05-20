Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyberbullying to digital rights and responsibilities: CBSE releases cyber safety guide for students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:26 IST
Cyberbullying to digital rights and responsibilities: CBSE releases cyber safety guide for students

From measures to deal with cyber bullying and stalking to digital rights, freedom and responsibilities, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with a cyber safety manual for students from class 9 to 12 to ensure development of safe and healthy online habits among them. The manual has been prepared at a time when students have increased access to the digital world with classroom teaching suspended due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, and teaching and learning activities being conducted online.

While the manual has covered cyber safety topics such as cyberbullying, including social exclusion, intimidation, defamation, emotional harassment, online sexual abuse, cyber radicalisation, online attack and frauds and online enticement, it also talks about nine elements of digital citizenship — digital access, literacy, communication, etiquette, health and wellbeing, rights, freedom and responsibility, security and law. The manual, developed in collaboration with Cyber Peace Foundation, has also prescribed activities to assess the knowledge of students on the topics covered. "Many young people are confident in using a wide range of technologies and often turn to the internet for information but the confidence with digital technology can also be misleading. Many of them frequently struggle when applying them to research tasks,” the CBSE said. They can find it difficult to work out whether information on an unfamiliar website is trustworthy, and rely on their chosen search engine’s rankings for their selection of material, the board said. "They may not understand how search terms work or of the powerful commercial forces that can result in a particular company being top of the search engine's list. They may not be aware of the lurking risks and threats and the fact that some of their actions can invite them trouble," the CBSE said.

How to navigate through the cyberspace, ability to find and select information, identifying fake news, opportunities and risks, caution against revenge pornography, hazards of providing sensitive information online, how to report inappropriate content, are among the subjects addressed by the manual in detail The board said that “a fine line separates bullying from teasing. Different people have a different threshold of tolerance for being able to take teasing or cyberbullying”. Students must know and understand what cyberbullying is and never engage in that kind of behaviour, it said. The CBSE said, “Students need to be told that they must block and if need be report using the site’s reporting function as soon as possible if someone makes you uncomfortable on a social networking site.” "Cyberstalking is when an individual is repeatedly or constantly followed, watched or contacted through any electronic means. The movement of the child is tracked and privacy is invaded or persistent efforts are made to contact someone against their will through text, email, social media, or other digital platforms," it added. The manual also has tips for students on digital health and wellness.

"Digital health and wellness is the ability to use technology like mobile phones, laptops, desktops and tablets and not using too much till the point where it hurts. Excessive and improper use of technology could lead to lifestyle changes that affect everyday life negatively," the CBSE said. GJS ANB ANB.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs to address their liquidity stress

The Union Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave approval to the Finance Ministry to launch a new Special Liquidity Scheme for non-banking financial companies NBFCs and housing fina...

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph; Damage expected: IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan.

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph Damage expected IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan....

Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment

Drug firm&#160;Boehringer Ingelheim India on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI for Nintedanib used for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease SSc-I...

BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has failed to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22. The BJPs attack came a day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020