Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti completes shifting of stranded students: HRD Minister

The migration scheme has been in operation since long and has been instrumental in inculcating a feeling of national integration among the students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:52 IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti completes shifting of stranded students: HRD Minister
The Samiti had been considering various possible options for shifting these migrated students to their homes at the earliest.  Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed that Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has, on 15th May 2020, successfully completed the exercise of shifting of over 3000 students who were staying in 173 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in various parts of the country during the lockdown period.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are co-educational residential schools run by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which is an Autonomous Organization under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of School Education & Literacy. The main objective of the Navodaya Vidyalayas is to provide good quality modern education including a strong component of culture, inculcation of values, awareness of the environment, adventure activities and physical education to the talented children predominantly from the rural areas without regard to their families' socio-economic condition. At present, there are 661 sanctioned JNVs in various States and UTs of the country today in which over 2.60 lakhs students are receiving a quality education, free of cost.

https://twitter.com/DrRPNishank/status/1263388946618187776?s=19

One of the important features of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme is the migration of students from a JNV located in a particular linguistic region to another JNV in a different linguistic region to promote understanding of the diversity and plurality of India's culture and people. The migration scheme has been in operation since long and has been instrumental in inculcating a feeling of national integration among the students.

In the backdrop of COVID-19 situation, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) had preponed its summer vacation schedule and the JNVs were closed w.e.f. 21.3.2020.

While the majority of the students of the JNVs could travel to their respective residences (which are mostly within the district boundaries) before the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, 3169 outstation students who were staying in 173 JNVs, under the migration scheme and 12 students who were attending preparatory classes at Centre of Excellence, Pune for the JEE (Mains) exam could not travel to their residences.

With the further extension of the lockdown period, these outstation students (including girls) and mostly in the age group of 13 - 15 years, we're increasingly becoming restless and homesick as they had not met their families for the past over 6 months.

The Samiti had been considering various possible options for shifting these migrated students to their homes at the earliest. After several rounds of discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the State and District Administrations and obtaining all required permissions, the Samiti commenced shifting of the students by road through specially arranged buses even during the lockdown period. The shifting of students from various JNVs continued till 9th May 2020. The process culminated with the last contingent of the students reaching their destinations at Jhabua on 15th May 2020.

The entire activity was planned and executed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in a meticulous manner. All arrangements for sanitation of the vehicles, providing masks, sanitizers, as well as food and other consumables to the students and escorting teachers, were also made. No outside food was served to the students during the entire period of travel. Medical checkup of the students was also ensured at the commencement of the journey as well as on arrival at their respective destinations with the assistance of the District Administrations.

The longest journey in terms of distance travelled by the students was between JNV, Karnal (Haryana) and JNV, Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) which involved a distance of 3060 kms,( passing through 7 States en route viz. Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh) whereas the shortest one was between JNV, Bolangir (Odisha) and JNV, Annupur (MP) which involved a distance of just 420 kms.

Students from JNV, Nainital (Uttarakhand) reached JNV, Wyanad (Kerala) crossing, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka en route while those from JNV, Senapati (Manipur) travelled through difficult terrains of Nagaland, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and UP before reaching JNV, Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) safely on the 15th May 2020.

Due to delays in getting requisite permissions, long distances involved and The journey that took the longest time - 5 days and 15 hours- was to travel from JNV, Amethi (UP) to JNV, Alleppey (Kerala)- while the journey that was completed within the shortest time ( 9 hours and 30 minutes) was from JNV, Bolangir to JNV, Annupur.

The movement of the students was being closely monitored by the NVS and in the MHRD through progress reports on a day-to-day basis. All the 3169 students from 173 schools have safely reached their respective destinations without any issues in a 4.1 million kilometre student activity which reflects the resolve of the disciplined officials of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti as well as the State/District authorities who deserve to be lauded for their enthusiasm, commitment and untiring efforts.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FM to meet PSU bank chiefs on Friday, to review credit flow

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks PSBs on Friday to discuss various issues, including loan disbursement, as part of efforts to revive the economy reeling under the COVID-19 impac...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 net up 3.3 pc at Rs 204 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.32 per cent increase in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 204.15 crore helped by tax reversals. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 197.59 crore in the January-March qu...

Hold weekly meet of special task force set up to woo investment: Karnataka CM to Chief Secretary

In order to attract companies moving out of China, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to hold weekly meeting of Special Task Force created to woo the multinational companies. Duri...

Delhi LG asks DDA for moratorium on lease rent, licence fee

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, suggesting that a panel be formed to help people and businesses in these tough times with special focus on protection of interests of labourers. According to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020