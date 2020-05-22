Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU's History Department raises concerns over open book exams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:39 IST
DU's History Department raises concerns over open book exams

The faculty members of the Delhi University's Department of History have joined the chorus against the administration's decision to conduct online open book exams in case the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak doesn't normalise. DU's Sociology and Economics departments have already voiced their disagreement with the move, while the teachers' association and students’ union held an online campaign against the decision.

The faculty members of the Department of History wrote to DU VC Yogesh Tyagi against the move and suggested alternatives. The Combined Committee of Courses (CoC) for postgraduate (PG), undergraduate (UG) honours courses and programmes of the Department of History held a meeting on May 19 via Zoom.

The CoC also discussed the written responses received from a large number of PG History students regarding online open book examinations. It noted that the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown led to an unprecedented situation.

The people are dealing with several issues, including infrastructural constraints, technological obstacles, economic hardships, dislocation of students and/or their families, and the challenging environments in many households, it said. A significant number of students do not have access to a stable WiFi/4G internet, or a smart device with camera/scanner, the faculty members said. "Moreover, many students are stranded away from their notes, reading materials and even the minimum required stationary for an OBE," the CoC said.

The students have categorically voiced their opinion that offline/online open book examinations scheduled in July will not be fair since they were taught for an altogether different mode of assessment. The CoC suggested that for undergraduate students in the sixth semester, an average of the marks of previous semesters can be accounted for the 75% marks of the total marks and the remaining 25 per cent will be the internal evaluation marks of final semester.

For postgraduate students in the fourth semester, an average of the marks of the previous three semesters can be taken for the 75 per cent marks while the remaining 25 per cent can be the internal evaluation of the fourth semester, it said. The CoC also stressed that those who were not able to submit assignments due to problems during the lockdown be given additional time in July to do so.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown cannot go on indefinitely, has served its purpose: Niti Aayog member

The government on Friday said the lockdown, which is about to complete two months, cannot go on indefinitely and it has achieved its purpose by giving the nation enough time to ramp up the health infrastructure and raise awareness about the...

Punjab announces stimulus package for real estate sector

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced relief measures for the real estate sector amid COVID-19 pandemic including a six-month extension in the permissible period of construction of plotsprojects for all allottees...

Disruption to global immunization system could delay COVID-19 vaccinations

Massive disruptions to global immunisation programmes from the COVID-19 pandemic have health experts fearful that much of the developing world will not be able to get a vaccine for the new coronavirus, even once one is ready. U.N. agencies ...

Olympics-USOPC cuts staff as coronavirus forces savings

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee USOPC is eliminating 51 jobs and furloughing 33 employees in a bid to reduce expenses by 10-20 over the next four years as it faces tough financial times due to the novel coronavirus outbre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020