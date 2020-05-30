Left Menu
Nagaland declares result of class 10 and 12 board examination

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:05 IST
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Saturday declared the results of Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate-HSLC) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate-HSSLC) examination. The pass percentage in the class 10 (HSLC) examination was 70.03 per cent as 15,580 students out of the 22,392 cleared the exam. Last year the pass percentage was 68.29 per cent.

Abhi Chakraborty of Holy Cross HSS, Dimapur with 98.33 per cent topped the HSLC exam, while Palak Baid of Don Bosco HSS, Dimapur with 97.17 per cent and Imlibenla Jamir of Fernwood School, Kohima with 96.67 per cent stood second and third. The girls have again done better with 8,470 girls qualifying and 7,210 boys qualifying the examination. In the top 20 list which comprises of 55 students, 39 are girls and 16 are boys.

The exams were conducted by NBSE between February 13 and March 4. NBSE Chairperson Asano Sekhose said that in view of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic and in order to maintain social distancing, the Board will issue the detail documents to the centre superintendents from June 5, 2020 Altogether 96 schools secured cent per cent pass result in the class 10 examination, of which 83 are private schools and 13 are government.

In terms of district wise performance for government schools, Kohima district again topped the table with a percentage of 64 per cent followed by Mokokchung and Peren districts at 57 per cent while Longleng district is at the bottom with 10 per cent. The HSSLC (Class 12) examination had a total of 15,461 students in Arts, Commerce and Science stream.

The pass percentage in the Arts stream was 71.87 as 8,335 out of the 11,598 students qualified the exam. Chumliba R of Loyola HSS, Kiphire secured top position in Arts stream with 92 per cent marks.

Commerce stream had 1337 candidates of which 1009 passed the examination. The pass percentage in Commerce stream this year was 75.47 per cent. Ichha Upadhyay of Christian HSS, Dimapur topped the stream with 98.80 per cent marks. In Science stream, 2,525 students sat in the examination of which 2045 passed. The pass percentage was 80.99 per cent, Anushka Bhattacharjee of Pranab Vidyapith HSS, Dimapur with 95.20 per cent marks was the topper in Science stream.

