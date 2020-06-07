Left Menu
Development News Edition

Admission to Assam edu institutes to be free in 2020-21 academic year

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:48 IST
Admission to Assam edu institutes to be free in 2020-21 academic year

Admission to universities, colleges and higher secondary schools in Assam will be free during the current academic year to ensure there is no additional burden on parents already affected by the coronavirus lockdown, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. He said there will be no hidden costs.

"Students from the higher secondary to the postgraduate level, including medical, engineering and polytechnic students, will be admitted to institutes for free," Sarma told reporters, a day after results for Class 10 state board examinations were announced only on online platforms. The prospectus and admission forms will be free and available online.

The Education Department will also pay Rs 1,000 as monthly mess dues for those staying in hostels and an additional amount of Rs 1,000 to all students for buying textbooks, he said. "All the students must mention their bank details in the admission forms so that the matter can be taken up from the initial stage and there is no delay in depositing money in their bank accounts," he said.

Students who passed the Class 10 examinations last year will be given computers in their school and those who have cleared the test this year will get Rs 20,000 so that they can buy computers of their choice, Sarma said. The state government has also decided to provide the benefits of regular pay scale to 29,701 teachers under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), 11,206 contractual state pool teachers and 5,243 high school contractual teachers at par with educators in government schools.

"These teachers will continue to be in service till 60 years of age, get regular pay-scale, leave and medical benefits along with other facilities that regular government teachers get," Sarma said. The state government has brought a Bill seeking to restrict inter-district transfer of teachers for 12 years, he said.

"According to its provisions, there will be a computer-based transfer policy with an initial lockdown period of 12 years. However, transfers within the district will be allowed," he said. Another Bill was brought seeking to make Assamese a compulsory subject from Class 1 to 10 in all schools in the state, with similar provisions with regard to Bengali in Barak Valley districts and Bodo in Bodoland Territorial Region, Sarma said.

Both the bills are pending the governor's assent, he said. The performance of government schools in this year's Class 10 board examinations was better than the last year, Sarma said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool mayor says Everton should host Merseyside derby

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool should play Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby instead of the game being switched to a neutral venue as local authorities can now provide a safe environment, Liverpool mayor Joe Anderso...

JNU's staffer tests positive for COVID-19, varsity asks students to exercise caution

One staff member, pharmacist, of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the varsity administration on Sunday. According to a letter issued by the Office of Dean of Students, the phar...

Air India Express aircraft parked at Mumbai airport damaged due to strong winds

The Air India Express has said that due to strong gusty winds, the fuselage nose section of aircraft VT-AXW was damaged on Saturday. The aircraft was parked at Air India NEC hanger at Mumbai airport. No injuries to any person or any other d...

Israel appoints first female ambassador to Egypt

Tel Aviv Israel, June 7 SputnikANI Israel appointed veteran diplomat Amira Oron as its first female ambassador to Egypt on Sunday after having her wait in the wings for almost two years. The government today approved Amira Orons appointment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020