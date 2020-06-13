Left Menu
Schools, colleges in Sikkim to reopen in August

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 14:49 IST
Schools, colleges in Sikkim to reopen in August

The Sikkim government has deferred reopening of educational institutes by a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak and decided to resume classes in schools, colleges and universities in the first week of August this year, officials said. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the State Task Force presided over by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday, they said.

The educational institutes in the state were supposed to reopen from July 1. "There is a need for abundant precaution to resume educational activities in Sikkim in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases," the officials said.

Sikkim has reported 63 coronavirus cases till Friday. The reopening of all schools, colleges, universities and teacher education institutes would be in compliance with the UGC and the central government directives, they said.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that the pending class 10 and 12 board examinations would be held from July 1 to 15. The examinations were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25.

These examinations will be conducted in all the senior secondary schools in Sikkim to maintain social distancing norms and avoid commuting to a common centre, the officials said. Many students of Sikkim appearing for the CBSE examinations are stranded in other states and they have been instructed to apply for a change of centres in the districts where they are currently staying, they said.

Most of the candidates have already opted for the change of centres, the officials added..

