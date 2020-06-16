Left Menu
World Bank approves 1 billion dollars to DR Congo for education and health

File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The World Bank has said on Tuesday that it has approved 1 billion dollars in funding for the Democratic Republic of Congo's education and health systems that have been weakened by years of under-funding, conflict, and mismanagement, according to a news report by The New York Times.

The financing comprises 800 million dollars to support free primary school education and 200 million dollars to improve maternity and child health.

"This funding is all the more important because it will help alleviate the economic and social consequences of the coronavirus affecting the poorest," said Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank country director.

The funding includes 435 million dollars in grants and 565 million dollars in credit.

Congo has had 4,974 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 112 deaths and the outbreak has added to the strain on the country's fragile health and education systems.

After taking office in January 2019, President Felix Tshisekedi had vowed to make universal free education one of his priorities, but development agencies say there has been little sign of progress.

